Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 4:59 PM CDT until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Red River County
14
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Freestone County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:42 AM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:55 PM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Erath County, Hamilton County, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:31 AM CDT, Hunt County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:50 PM CDT until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Lamar County, Lamar County, Erath County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Fannin County, Johnson County, Hill County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Cooke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 3:52 PM CDT until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 3:54 PM CDT until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Lamar County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County

Denton woman charged with attacking 13-year-old on school bus

By
Published  May 9, 2024 3:44pm CDT
Denton
FOX 4

DENTON, Texas - Police in Denton arrested a woman accused of assaulting a teen girl on a school bus.

21-year-old Traveonna Mays allegedly boarded a school bus, along with her minor sister, and assaulted a 13-year-old on April 23.

Traveonna Mays (Source: Denton Police)

The Denton ISD bus driver called police to report the fight.

The victim's mother told police that the assault continued after she got off the bus as well.

Mays turned herself in to the City of Denton Jail on Thursday morning. She is charged with injury to a child.

Police have not said whether or not charges are being considered for the minor. The minor was removed from school, according to Denton ISD.

The victim was injured, but is doing okay and returned to school.