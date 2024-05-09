Denton woman charged with attacking 13-year-old on school bus

Police in Denton arrested a woman accused of assaulting a teen girl on a school bus.

21-year-old Traveonna Mays allegedly boarded a school bus, along with her minor sister, and assaulted a 13-year-old on April 23.

Traveonna Mays (Source: Denton Police)

The Denton ISD bus driver called police to report the fight.

The victim's mother told police that the assault continued after she got off the bus as well.

Mays turned herself in to the City of Denton Jail on Thursday morning. She is charged with injury to a child.

Police have not said whether or not charges are being considered for the minor. The minor was removed from school, according to Denton ISD.

The victim was injured, but is doing okay and returned to school.