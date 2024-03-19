Appeals court blocks enforcement of Senate Bill 4 once again

Just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court said Texas can enforce its border law that allows local and state police to arrest people on suspicion they crossed the border illegally, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals panel hearing arguments on the merits of the law temporarily blocked it again Tuesday night.

It's unclear why the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision to temporarily block the law.

It initially allowed it to go into effect while a case determining whether the law was constitutional was going through the courts.

But the appeals court moved up arguments in that case from next month to Wednesday.

The Biden administration and others are suing the state, calling the law unconstitutional.

Good Day will have the latest developments beginning at 4 a.m.