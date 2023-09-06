Report: 1.2 terabytes of data stolen in Dallas ransomware attack

Hackers stole the equivalent of more than 800,000 digital files from the city of Dallas in a ransomware attack earlier this year.

The May 3 attack took city services offline for weeks and damaged equipment and software.

The city and cybersecurity experts have been investigating the attack since then. On Wednesday, Dallas’ chief information officer is set to share his findings of the internal review with city leaders.

According to the presentation, hackers stole 1.2 terabytes of data from about 1,000 computers.

About 99% of that data has been recovered, but 100 servers have since been removed from the city’s network.

Related article

The attack also exposed the personal information of at least 30,000 people. City officials believe that number could go up in the coming months.

Dallas has set aside $8.6 million to pay for credit monitoring services for the victims and to beef up software security.

The CIO is expected to share more information Wednesday on the people behind the attack.

Related article

The hacker group Royal claimed to be responsible, but it’s not known what demands were made of if they were met.

The CIO is also supposed to share recommendations for security improvements to prevent the same thing from happening again.