City of Dallas impacted by ransomware attack

The City of Dallas is dealing with a ransomware attack that has infected its servers, limiting the delivery of City service.

The city says security monitoring tools first spotted the attack on Wednesday morning.

A message from the city's CFO obtained by FOX 4 explains the situation:

"Early this morning, the City's security monitoring tools notified our Security Operations Center (SOC) that a likely ransomware attack had been launched within our environment. Subsequently, we have confirmed that a number of servers have been compromised with ransomware, impacting several functional areas. The team is actively working to isolate the ransomware to prevent its spread, to remove the ransomware from infected servers, and to restore any services currently impacted. Pursuant to the City's Incident Response Plan (IRP), the purpose of this message is to provide notification of an established security incident. We will provide further information about the remediation efforts and potential impacts to City services when available."

The city released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming that a number of servers have been compromised with ransomware, impacting "several functional areas."

Dallas police confirm that the department's website is down because of the attack. DPD tells FOX 4 its computer assisted dispatch system is down. Instead, the department is using its backup radio system to dispatch officers to 911 calls.

DPD says there is no issue or delay with 911 calls coming in or being dispatched.

Dallas councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn was briefed on the situation along with Councilwoman Gay Willis on Wednesday.

In a statement to FOX 4, Mendelsohn said, in part, "Our vendors are on-site to assist IT management and staff in restoring functionality as soon as possible. We are encouraged the attack was limited due to newly implemented tools, but seems to have focused on public safety and servers that have impacted 311 primarily."

Mendelsohn also said that newly implemented systems help identify and contain the attack.

The City says it is currently working to assess the complete impact of the attack.

Dallas asks any resident with issues with a City service to contact 311 and for emergencies should call 911.

Experts tell FOX 4 at least 29 US local governments have been impacted by ransomware this year and at least 16 of those had data stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more updates.