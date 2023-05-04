City of Dallas attacked by ransomware gang 'Royal', city services still affected

The City of Dallas is dealing with issues caused by a ransomware attack for the second straight day.

Ransomware is a widespread problem in which criminals gain access to computer servers, lock them out and demand payment in exchange for access.

Dallas says a group called Royal was behind the attack.

The city sent out an update on Thursday to detail the services that have and have not been disrupted by the cyberattack.

According to the City of Dallas:

Police and fire service is unaffected

911 calls continue to be received and dispatched

311 calls are being answered, non-emergency requests could be delayed.

Courts are closed, and all cases will be reset. The city says jurors do not need to report for service and more notices will be sent by mail

Saturday's election is unaffected

Dallas Public Library online materials are unavailable; all branches are open and in-person checkouts are still allowed

Dallas Water Utilities meter reading is delayed, but billing is unaffected. The city will cancel disconnections until the outage is resolved

FOX 4 learned Wednesday that Dallas police dispatch computer systems were down, and that 911 operators had to communicate with officers through their radio backup system.

The ransomware attack was first noted on Wednesday morning, and city officials has been tight-lipped about it since.

Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax released his first statement about the ransomware attack on Thursday. He says he is "optimistic" the ransomware attack has been contained.

"Since City of Dallas’ Information and Technology Services detected a cyber threat Wednesday morning, employees have been hard at work to contain the issue and ensure continued service to our residents. While the source of the outage is still under investigation, I am optimistic that the risk is contained. For those departments affected, emergency plans prepared and practiced in advance are paying off. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank residents for their understanding as we continue to work around the clock until this issue is addressed. For updates, please keep an eye on dallascitynews.net ," Broadnax said.

Experts tell FOX 4 at least 29 US local governments have been impacted by ransomware this year, and at least 16 of those had data stolen.

It is not yet known if any data was stolen from Dallas.

Who is Royal?

So who is Royal, the group that attacked the City of Dallas?

According to a Cybersecurity Advisory issued in March 2023 from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the group has compromised organizations in the U.S. and internationally since September 2022.

The advisory notes that Royal actors have targeted Manufacturing, Communications, Healthcare and Public Healthcare (HPH), and Education.

The advisory says that Royal used Phishing emails 66.7% of the time to gain access to victim networks.

Once inside the system, Royal actors have disabled antivirus software before deploying the ransomware and encrypting systems, locking out people trying to stop the attack.

Royal actors have made ransom demands for $1 million to $11 million in Bitcoin in past attacks.