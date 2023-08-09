27,000 people impacted by Dallas ransomware attack that cost the city $8.5 million

We now know the ransomware attack on the city of Dallas has cost taxpayers more than $8.5 million so far.

Dallas City Council members approved paying the expenses on Wednesday while also questioning if two years of credit monitoring for the 27,000 victims identified so far is enough.

More than three months after Dallas first detected a ransomware attack on its network, the city is revealing just how many people's private data was compromised.

"We prepared notice to 27,000 people, mostly employees, current and former, including retirees," said Deputy City Manager Jon Fortune.

For 16 days after the attack, the city was still stating "There is no evidence or indication that data has been compromised."

Jim McDade is president of the Dallas Fire Association. He says the victims of the attack also include children.

"I got two letters, one for myself and one for my son," he said.

McDade says the information cyber criminals got ahold of is alarming.

"The letter to my 10-year-old son says, ‘Our investigation to date has indicated that some of your minors, sensitive personal information was impacted. The information included your minor's name, address, social security number, date of birth, insurance, information claims, information, diagnosis and other identifiers,’" he said. "The biggest frustration is it's August. This occurred in April and May."

McDade says he's been asking the city to provide credit monitoring since FOX 4 first broke the news of the breach on May 3.

McDade says the city confirmed information was stolen on June 14.

"It's taken them until now, six more weeks to figure out exactly who is impacted," he said.

McDade says he feels like there’s been a lack of transparency from the city.

"Everything's been discussed in executive session and behind closed doors," he said.

McDade believes the city owes more than the two years of free credit monitoring it is offering to victims.

"You're talking about our minor children," he said.

When Councilman Chad West questioned whether the two-year timeframe is long enough, Fortune said that is the industry standard.

"I would like to explore that in a year," West said.

"We think we think we deserve better than the industry standard," McDade said.

If you think you are a victim but do not receive the letter regarding free credit monitoring by Aug. 25, the city has set up a hotline for you to call at (833) 627-2708.