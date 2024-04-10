Dallas police issued arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to a multi-car crash last month.

Rice, 23, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

21-year-old Theodore Knox, faces the same charges.

Dallas police say that Rice was driving a Lamborghini and Knox was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway on the evening of March 30. Both drivers were speeding in the left and lost control, crashing into four other vehicles.

Four people suffered injuries in the chain-reaction crash.

Dallas police said everyone in the Lamborghini and Corvette walked away from the damaged vehicles without offering help to anyone else. Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: TMZ Sports)

The passengers in the vehicles will not be charged, according to Dallas Police.

Rice met with Dallas police last week.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Rice said he took "full responsibility" for his part in the crash and apologized to everyone impacted.

The charges do not come as a surprise to Rice's legal team. The wide receiver's lawyer, state senator Royce West, said he expected Rice would be charged at a recent news conference.

FOX 4 reached out to West who said he had no comment on the charges at this time.

Neither Rice, nor Knox are in police custody at this time, according to DPD.

The 23-year-old Rice, a rookie in the NFL last season, won a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before going to the NFL, Rice spent four seasons at SMU in Dallas.

The location of the crash was not far from the university.

At the time of the crash, SMU said it was thankful no one was seriously hurt as it gathers more information about the incident.