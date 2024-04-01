Dash camera video newly acquired by FOX 4 shows the multi-vehicle crash that has been reportedly linked to Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Dallas police are reportedly looking for Rice, who attended SMU and Richland High School.

The video taken by Bill Nabors shows a Lamborghini and Corvette losing control and causing a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles.

In the dash camera video, you can see one of the cars go airborne and crash into the center median.

The cars then pinball between the other vehicles before eventually coming to a stop.

The crash happened on North Central Expressway near the Lovers Lane exit on Saturday, March 30 around 6:30 p.m.

Two people were treated for injuries at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Dallas police say that everyone in the Lamborghini and Corvette walked away from the damaged vehicles without talking to any of the victims.

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

According to TMZ, one of the vehicles involved in the crash is registered to Rice.

The 23-year-old Rice, a rookie in the NFL last season, won a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before going to the NFL, Rice spent four seasons at SMU in Dallas.

The location of the crash was not far from the university.

SMU said it is thankful no one was seriously hurt as it gathers more information about the incident.