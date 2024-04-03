Rashee Rice meets with Dallas police investigators about crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice met with Dallas police investigators on Wednesday in connection to a crash over the weekend, according to a statement released on Instagram.

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will cooperate with the necessary authorities," reads the statement from Rice's Instagram account. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

It is the first public statement from the 23-year-old Rice since the incident on Saturday.

Dallas police confirmed to FOX 4 that they spoke to Rice and his legal counsel.

The receiver's lawyer, Royce West, released a statement earlier this week saying Rice was "cooperating with local authorities."

Four people suffered injuries in the chain-reaction crash involving four different vehicles on Saturday evening on the North Central Expressway near the Lovers Lane exit.

Dash camera video shows a Lamborghini SUV and Corvette losing control and colliding with other vehicles.

Dallas police said everyone in the Lamborghini and Corvette walked away from the damaged vehicles without offering help to anyone else.

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: TMZ Sports)

The Classic Lifestyle, a car rental company in North Dallas that specializes in luxury and exotic cars, confirmed to FOX 4 that the Lamborghini SUV involved in the crash had been rented by Rice.

Marc Lenahan, an attorney representing one of the victims in the crash, told FOX 4 the Corvette is also believed to be connected to Rice.

Dallas police say they are still interviewing witnesses, victims and others involved in Saturday's crash.

The department says they are working to determine exactly what happened, who was involved and how.

Rice, a rookie in the NFL last season, won a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rice spent four seasons at SMU in Dallas and attended Richland High School.