Rashee Rice's attorney to speak Thursday about Dallas crash

The attorney representing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest on a Dallas police investigation involving the Super Bowl champion.

Rice's attorney, Dallas state senator Royce West, is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. central time.

"Attorney Royce West will provide an update regarding the recent vehicle accident involving Mr. Rashee Rice that occurred on Saturday, March 30 in Dallas," said a news release from West's office.

Rice met with Dallas investigators on Wednesday to talk about a multi-car crash on North Central Expressway over the weekend.

Dash camera video shows a Lamborghini SUV and Corvette losing control and colliding with other vehicles near the Lovers Lane exit.

DPD said the drivers and passengers in the Lamborghini and Corvette walked away from the vehicles without offering to help anyone.

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

Rice has been linked to both the Lamborghini and Corvette, but police have not said who they believe were in the cars at the time of the incident.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Rice took "full responsibility" for his "part in this matter." The 23-year-old receiver also apologized to everyone impacted by the incident.

