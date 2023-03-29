Queen + Adam Lambert coming to Dallas in November
article
DALLAS - Queen and Adam Lambert are coming to Dallas this fall.
Their Rhapsody tour promises new songs and a few surprises.
It’s the first United States tour for the band since the pandemic.
The tour kicks off in Baltimore in October.
It includes a show at the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas on Nov. 2.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
