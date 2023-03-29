Expand / Collapse search

Queen + Adam Lambert coming to Dallas in November

Member of British rock band Queen Brian May and US singer-songwriter Adam Lambert performs during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS - Queen and Adam Lambert are coming to Dallas this fall.

Their Rhapsody tour promises new songs and a few surprises.

It’s the first United States tour for the band since the pandemic.

The tour kicks off in Baltimore in October.

It includes a show at the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas on Nov. 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

