VOTE: North Texas high school football play of the year

Another season of Texas high school football is coming to a close.
FOX 4 covered several games and jaw-dropping plays from across North Texas.
Vote for your favorite below!
South Oak Cliff - Mikail Trotter
South Oak Cliff's Mikail Trotter somehow does not go down and then pulls away from another tackler for the TD against North Shore in Week 1.
Frisco Wakeland - Ausdyn Kahouch and Lucas Mangham
Frisco Wakeland's Ausdyn Kahouch launches the lefty bomb and Lucas Mangham goes up for the wild touchdown grab helping Wakeland beat McKinney North.
Arlington Lamar - Tyshawn Rollins
Arlington Lamar's Tyshawn Rollins makes this look way too easy! The one-handed touchdown grab --- and gets both feet in to help Lamar beat Sam Houston in Week 8.
Byron Nelson - Collin Janese
Collin Janese Mosses his defender, beating double coverage, for the Byron Nelson touchdown. The TD helped the Bobcats knock off Mansfield.