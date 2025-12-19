Expand / Collapse search

VOTE: North Texas high school football play of the year

By
Published  December 19, 2025 8:27pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 4

Another season of Texas high school football is coming to a close.

FOX 4 covered several games and jaw-dropping plays from across North Texas.

Vote for your favorite below!

South Oak Cliff - Mikail Trotter

South Oak Cliff's Mikail Trotter somehow does not go down and then pulls away from another tackler for the TD against North Shore in Week 1.

Frisco Wakeland - Ausdyn Kahouch and Lucas Mangham

Frisco Wakeland's Ausdyn Kahouch launches the lefty bomb and Lucas Mangham goes up for the wild touchdown grab helping Wakeland beat McKinney North.

Arlington Lamar - Tyshawn Rollins

Arlington Lamar's Tyshawn Rollins makes this look way too easy! The one-handed touchdown grab --- and gets both feet in to help Lamar beat Sam Houston in Week 8.

Byron Nelson - Collin Janese

Collin Janese Mosses his defender, beating double coverage, for the Byron Nelson touchdown. The TD helped the Bobcats knock off Mansfield.

