Plano City Council considers permanent ban on short-term rentals

A temporary ban in Plano on new short-term rentals expires in just a few weeks.

Plano City Council leaders are taking up plans for more permanent regulations.

The Monday meeting started an hour late, and 45 people signed up to speak on the proposed plan for short-term rental regulations.

At the meeting, the city council has the option to vote on permanent measures to regulate short-term rentals.

Last year, Plano put an interim ban on new short-term rental properties that are listed on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

That temporary ban came following outcry from some members of community.

In 2022, Plano police busted what they say was a brothel being operated out of a short-term rental.

Featured article

A task force was created to come up with more permanent regulations.

Among the recommendations:

- Short-term-rentals must register with the city.

- Some rentals will require management living on the property, though any short-term rental that was operating before the interim ban is grandfathered in.

People who spoke Monday night want the council to consider a different option that bans STR's from single-family neighborhoods.

"This is what you want Plano neighborhoods to be: active, engaged, connected," one speaker said. "Neighborhoods survive because of people who live there. STR's are empty homes owned by investors. Please ban STR's in single-family residential areas."

The city council can vote on the proposed plan from the planning and zoning commission Monday night or they can table the decision.