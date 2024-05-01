Pilot Point police chief resigns

Pilot Point police chief Rex Marks resigned on Monday, effective immediately, according to the city.

A reason for Marks' departure was not given in the news release.

Rex Marks (Courtesy: City of Pilot Point)

Marks served as police chief for the Denton County city since March 2022.

Jeff Gibson, the police chief in Murphy, will take over the role in Pilot Point on an interim basis.

The city says they will conduct a nationwide search for a replacement.

"Over the next few months, we will be taking a deep look at our policies and procedures to address the needs of our department to better serve our community," said Pilot Point City Manager Britt Lusk.



