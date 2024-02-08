Plano asks for public feedback on short-term rental regulations

The city of Plano is asking for help deciding what the rules should be for short-term rental properties.

The city’s Short-Term Rental Task Force hosted an in-person open house event on Wednesday and will accept public feedback online through Sunday.

LINK: PlanoSTR.com

Plano residents are invited to review the task force’s findings on how the rental properties impact the city.

There is a temporary ban preventing companies like Airbnb and VRBO from opening new rental properties. But that’s set to expire in May.

The task force is expected to report to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Plano City Council next month.

That could lead to more permanent regulations.

Anyone who lives in the city and wants to give feedback is asked to do so during the virtual meeting.