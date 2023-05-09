Plano approves 1-year ban on new short-term rental properties

Plano will temporarily ban new short-term rentals as it looks for a solution to a growing number of complaints.

The city council voted 7-10 Monday night in a joint meeting with Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The ban will start on May 15 and last exactly one year.

Several neighbors in Plano have been pleading with city leaders to do something about rental homes run through companies like Airbnb and VRBO.

They argue occupants ignore rules against big parties and bring crime to their otherwise quiet neighborhoods.

"We have invested heavily in our homes and communities, and we should not have to risk the demise of our neighborhoods, the loss of our community, and the potential impact to property values," one resident said during the public comments portion of the meeting.

"Please do not turn my neighborhood into just a bunch of strangers who come and go like a hotel. That’s not why I moved to Plano," another resident said.

The interim ban, for now, does not affect the 400 or so active short-term rental properties in Plano.