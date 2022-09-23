Dallas police raid Plano short term rental property used by alleged sex trafficking ring

The Dallas police department arrested two people during a raid on a Plano home on Friday in an attempt to bust a sex trafficking ring.

Investigators say the home on Las Palmas Lane near Ports O Call Drive was a short term rental being used by the sex trafficking operation.

Dallas Police arrested 41-year-old Brandy Cliff for aggravated promotion of prostitution and 22-year-old Madison Hatcher on an assault warrant from Hays County.

Madison Hatcher

READ MORE: 12-year-old Parker County girl shoots father after plotting with friend to murder families

Officers questioned and released several other people at the home.

The Dallas Police Department said it first received information about the sex trafficking ring operating in North Dallas in July 2022.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.