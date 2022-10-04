Expand / Collapse search

The Tex Factor: Hey y'all! It's pickleball

By Chris Ivey
FORT WORTH, Texas - "It's like playing table tennis... except you're standing on the table." 

That's one way to describe the fastest-growing sport in the country. 

Most people don’t know that Pickleball was invented in 1965 by a Washington State politician. So why the uptick in popularity in the past 10 years? 

The Tex Factor provides an in-depth look at the game; the rules, the techniques, and the North Texans playing it, including disabled people, who say the sport has saved their lives. 

We'll also introduce you to a Fort Worth entrepreneur who built an entire restaurant concept around the popular past-time.