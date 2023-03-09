2023 USA Pickleball National Championships coming to North Texas

North Texas will be the home to the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships this November.

The tournament will be held from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch.

Organizers say the event will be the world's largest-ever pickleball tournament, with more than 3,500 amateur and professional players.

READ MORE: New pickleball facility with food and drinks opens in Fort Worth

The winners for the pro events will win a $150,000 purse, the largest in the history of the tournament.

For the fans, they will put together ‘Pickleball Boulevard’ with interactive activities and plenty of food and drink inspired by Texas.

There will also be live musical performances every night.

"The move to Dallas, one of the great cities in the U.S., will make the 2023 National Championships more accessible geographically for players seeking to qualify among our membership that is more than 70,000 strong," said Robert Quicksilver, Chairman of the USA Pickleball Board of Directors in a statement.

The event was previously held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

INDIAN WELLS, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Julian Arnold returns a serve on championship court against Ben Johns in the Pro Men's Singles championship match of the 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball Nationals Championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Novem Expand

"After a competitive bidding process that encompassed proposals from multiple city governances, Dallas and the Dallas Sports Commission presented the best combination to take the National Championships to the next level," said Connor Pardoe, Chief Executive Officer of the PPA Tour.

Organizers expect more than 25,000 people to attend the event.

Featured article

If you want to play in the national championships, there are three new Golden Ticket qualifiers: the Selkirk Texas Open (Rockwall, Texas; May 31-June 4), the Baird Seattle Open (July 27-30) and the Kansas City Open (August 24-27).





