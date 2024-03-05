Judge sides with Ken Paxton in Denton ISD election lawsuit

A judge sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a lawsuit against the Denton Independent School District.

Paxton claimed two principals violated state law by using their school email to encourage staff to vote for candidates who support public education.

Paxton won an injunction in the case, putting a stop to the emails.

Denton ISD said it trains all administrators on campaign ethics and agrees that election laws should be followed.

The district is just one of several districts that Paxton has sued for what he calls illegal electioneering.

Paxton accused Frisco ISD of pushing for certain policies and political measures because of a Facebook post that provided information about the primary voting process in Texas and the governor’s school voucher plan.

He sued Denison ISD for posting support for certain political candidates and pushing for its preferred policy agenda on its website. FOX 4 found a message opposing school vouchers, but no endorsements of specific candidates.

The Castleberry ISD superintendent is accused of using official email to send out a candidate endorsement list and allegedly told the district's administration to "vote accordingly."

Paxton argues that the Texas Election Code forbids public schools from being used to electioneer for or against candidates, measures, or political parties.