Frisco ISD accused of illegal electioneering by Texas AG Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Frisco ISD, accusing the school district of illegal electioneering.

Paxton accuses Frisco ISD of repeatedly pushing for certain policies and political measures.

In the lawsuit, multiple posts from the Frisco ISD Government Affairs Department Facebook page are cited.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The posts include information about primary voting and school vouchers.

"Many of the seats up for election do not have competitive races during the November general Plaintiff’s Original Petition Page 4 State of Texas v. Davis, et al. election, so whoever wins the primary – in most cases – will win the November election. That means candidates we’re voting for right now will decide whether or not public schools get funded appropriately," reads one post from February 20.

Paxton believes the posts directly violate the Texas Election Code, which prohibits state or local funds from being used to electioneer for or against candidates, measures or political parties.

"The social media posts referenced above encourage individuals to vote for candidates who support public schools and, apparently, who are against vouchers. The posts also appear to influence the reader to vote in a particular party primary," reads the lawsuit.

Paxton is seeking an injunction against the district to prevent similar posts.

Frisco ISD is not the only North Texas school district to be sued by the attorney general.

Featured article

Denton ISD was recently sued over leaked emails from two principals in the district.

In the emails, two principals allegedly encouraged school staff to vote in the Republican primaries, and it included a link to a list of recommended state candidates who support public education and school funding and oppose school vouchers.

Election day for the Texas primaries is March 5.

READ MORE: 2024 Texas primary election: Races to watch

Early voting is already underway.