3-year-old girl shot in Fort Worth apartment drive-by remains in critical condition

A toddler from the Miramar Apartments in West Fort Worth is struggling to survive after she was shot in Wednesday night’s drive-by shooting.

"It’s the 3-year-old that is in the worse shape," said Fort Worth Police Officer Brad Perez. "Last I heard, she is believed to be in critical condition. She’s obviously fighting for her life."

Six young people between 3 and 19 years old were injured by flying bullets from a drive-by at the complex. Five of the six are hospitalized.

Police say the gunfire came from a red vehicle traveling southbound on Las Vegas Trail.

The intense search for suspects continues. Police could be looking for more than one shooter.

"Right now, we’re not going to say it's only one. There's a possibility that it might be more than one. That’s the leads we’re taking," Perez said.

Investigators believe the shooting was in response to something and not at all random. They won’t speculate if it could be drug or gang-related.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes at a news conference Wednesday night used words reflecting his deep discontentment and anger.

"I am mad. I am pissed off. There’s absolutely no reason anybody should be conducting themselves in such a violent, careless, heartless way that children should be shot," he said.

"He was just being blunt about it, just how brazen the violent crime was. The fact being that it was several children that became victims of this. One was as young as three years old," Perez said.

Not only was there police presence at the property Thursday, but there were also armed security guards wearing what appeared to be protective vests.

"There were several witnesses that were there last night that officers and detectives were speaking with to try to gather further information," Perez said. "They were following several leads last night. They’re still pursuing those leads as of now."