Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Denton ISD, accuses 2 principals of violating election laws

The Texas attorney general accuses two Denton ISD principals of violating election laws and is suing the school district.

The case involves two leaked emails purportedly sent on school accounts encouraging school staff to vote in the Republican primary. Those messages also point to a scorecard of candidates on public education funding.

The leaked email urges a Denton school’s teachers and staff to vote in the Republican primary. It also includes a link to a list of recommended state candidates who support public education and school funding and oppose school vouchers.

The email prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue Denton ISD for illegal electioneering by use of public tax money.

Rice University Professor Mark Jones has followed the case details.

"The law was broken when they used school resources, the computer, the email list to instruct or request that teachers and staff members vote for a particular candidate," he said.

The state alleges Alexander Elementary School Principal Lindsey Lujan used her district email account to draft and send the communication.

"The line that was crossed by this particular principal was first encouraging staff, members and teachers to vote in the Republican primary," Jones said. "If she had said just go vote, that would’ve been legal."

The suit also details a second email purportedly sent by Borman Elementary Principal Jesus Lujan who is the husband of the accused. It was allegedly sent to staff members at that Denton school.

The claim is that both "egregiously overstepped what is legal."

Jones explains that the state’s action is a civil matter. And if the state prevails, it would then be up to the Denton County DA to decide if criminal charges are warranted.

"If they decide to prosecute, then these individuals could be facing a criminal penalty," Jones said. "If on the other hand, the Denton County DA decides not to prosecute, then nothing is likely to them other than any internal sanctions within the school district for engaging in this illegal behavior."

Initially, Denton ISD said it could not discuss personnel matters publicly. Then, Friday afternoon, the district released a lengthy statement in response to the lawsuit.

It does not directly address the principals’ actions or employment status, but it does say the district agrees that election laws should be followed and that employees should follow district training on elections and campaign ethics.

The statement also criticizes state lawmakers, pointing out, "Our employees’ passion for serving our students and community is undeniable… These elected officials will make crucial decisions that impact our students, teachers, families and our district as a whole."

It goes on to say, "The state has not increased the basic allotment per student since 2019, despite inflation being well over 15% and the state sitting on a record $32.7 billion surplus."

The state hopes to obtain a court order that would expressly prevent Denton ISD from engaging in the alleged illegal efforts to sway an election.