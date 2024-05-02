2 Northwest ISD middle school students arrested after 'violent' attack plans found

Two Northwest ISD students have been arrested by Fort Worth Police after finding a "troubling and violent document."

A parent told Wilson Middle about an online document with details about a planned attack on students and staff, according to the school district.

Several students at Wilson collaborated on the document, which included a "watch list" that had the names of 25 students and seven staff members.

The district says school leaders are alerting the families of the students on the list.

So far, two students have been arrested by Fort Worth police and are expected to face felony charges.

The district says it is looking into whether other Northwest ISD students had access to the document.

"All students involved in the creation and modification of this document will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said the letter to parents.

The district says the language is similar to other threats issued at schools across the country.

Additional safety and security personnel and counselors will be at WIlson Middle School for the rest of the week.