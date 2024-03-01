Ken Paxton sues two more Texas school districts for allegedly violating election code

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has sued two more Texas school districts for what he calls illegal electioneering.

Denison ISD, near the Red River, and Castleberry ISD, in suburban Fort Worth, are accused of misusing school resources.

Paxton says Denison posted support for certain political candidates and pushing for "its preferred policy agenda" on its website.

FOX 4 found a message opposing school vouchers, but no endorsements of specific candidates.

The Castleberry school superintendent is accused of using official email to send out a candidate endorsement list and allegedly told the district's administration to "vote accordingly."

Paxton argues that the Texas Election Code forbids public schools from being used to electioneer for or against candidates, measures or political parties.

The attorney general has filed similar lawsuits against Frisco ISD and two principals at Denton ISD.

Paxton is seeking an injunction to prevent the schools from taking similar actions, but Election Code violations cannot be criminally prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General.

Election day for the Texas primaries is Tuesday, March 5.

Early voting ends on Friday.