Outgoing superintendents say critical race theory is not taught in schools

One admits he’s thinking about running for mayor. Another wants to make a career change and one is just tired of the politics.

Those are the reasons the superintendents from three North Texas’ largest school districts are leaving their jobs.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa and Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner, along with former Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone, sat down for a live stream conversation with the Texas Tribune Thursday morning.

They discussed the challenges of the pandemic, culture wars that have taken over school board meetings and the role of Texas lawmakers in education.

All agreed that the idea of critical race theory is no more than a distraction.

"This is a manufactured crisis. This is not real. This is a national playbook by some very smart, organized people who pay people to go out and create havoc," Hinojosa said.

"It’s not taught in schools. That was the narrative that was crafted last summer, and it caught on like wildfire. I’ve never seen anything like it," Stone added.

"We’re hearing from a well-organized, nationally funded strategic small group, and there’s a large group of our population that has been silent," Scribner said.

Hinojosa admitted he is considering a run for mayor of Dallas.

Scribner retires in two years and Stone left her job in Richardson in December.

