Chris Brown assault investigation: Fort Worth police ask public for information

Fort Worth police are asking for information from anyone who saw a fight at the Chris Brown concert at Dickies Arena last weekend.

Brown and his entourage allegedly assaulted four Denton County men after the concert on Saturday, July 20.

The men filed a $50 million lawsuit against Brown, concert promoter Live Nation and other musicians.

Fort Worth detectives are asking to speak with anyone who witnessed the altercation and the events leading up to it.

The lawsuit claims the attack was "unprovoked."

According to the suit, Brown told his entourage to attack one of the men over an old disagreement.

The men claim Brown and his group punched them, stomped on them and threw chairs at them.

One of the men was hospitalized, and three others had to receive medical treatment, according to the lawsuit.

Fort Worth police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Fincher at 817-392-4445.