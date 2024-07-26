Dallas grocery service opens 2nd location to help food desert communities

A second grocery pickup location opens on Friday in a food desert community in Dallas.

Grocery Connect was started by the Dallas nonprofit Bonton Farms in partnership with Kroger Delivery. It’s a fee-free service that helps people living in neighborhoods with limited access to grocery stores.

They can order groceries on the Kroger website for the week ahead. Those grocers are then delivered to designated pickup locations in their neighborhoods.

The first pickup location at Innercity Community Development Corporation in the Frazier and Mill City neighborhoods opened in January.

Now, the Dallas Bethlehem Center at 4410 Leland Avenue is also a pickup location for South Dallas and Fair Park residents.

"This is an amazing opportunity to provide more food access, more grocery access to communities in South Dallas. And we are so excited that Dallas Bethlehem Center is the launch of our second location," said Gabe Madison, the president of Bonton Farms. "This is all being powered by Kroger and the whole opportunity is for the community to be able to access online delivery of groceries to the community without delivery fees."

A grand opening celebration will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Dallas Bethlehem Center.

Community members are invited to learn more about how the service works.

The event also includes entertainment, food, drinks, games, raffle prizes, demonstrations, and more.