Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announces retirement

Fort Worth ISD will be searching for a new superintendent.

Kent Scribner announced Thursday he will be stepping down from the job at the conclusion of his contract, which is August 2024.

Scribner said the announcement was made "to support a smooth and thoughtful transition." It gives the district more than two years to find a replacement.

Scribner has been in charge of FWISD since 2015. The district has 76,000 students.

Scribner’s retirement is the second in two days for the two major districts in North Texas. Word leaked on Wednesday that Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa will retire at the end of the current school year.

