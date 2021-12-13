Richardson’s ISD superintendent Jeannie Stone resigns

article

The Richardson ISD school board has work to do after the unexpected departure of the superintendent.

On Monday, school board trustees unanimously accepted Dr. Jeannie Stone’s resignation.

Stone has been the superintendent for almost five years. She can remain a Richardson ISD employee to help the interim superintendent or her successor until August.

"The board extends its best wishes to Dr. Stone in her future endeavors. The board will begin its search for a new superintendent so as to not disrupt the districts operations. I thank you all for listening. We have to come together as a district," said Regina Harris, the president of the Richardson ISD school board.

Her departure frustrated some parents and students who praised her for promoting diversity and defying Gov. Greg Abbott by requiring masks in schools and district buildings.

Stone has not revealed why she is leaving.

Deputy superintendent Tabitha Branum will temporarily lead the district as the board searches for a new leader.

READ MORE:

Despite existing Richardson ISD mask mandate, parents continue polarizing debate

Advertisement

Richardson ISD to drop mask mandate for younger students