Mesquite officer, Rowlett marshal arrested for targeting alleged stalker, arsonist with violence

A Mesquite police officer and his father, a Rowlett city marshal, were arrested and charged in connection to a violent incident in Wylie.

Police say a Mesquite police officer improperly used a police database to gain information about a man. They say his father, who is a Rowlett city marshal, used that information to find the man and fire gunshots into his car.

However, the man they allegedly targeted is no angel either. Police say he was stalking the Mesquite officer's girlfriend and set the officer's motorcycle on fire.

On June 25, Raschunda Aubrey saw and heard Wylie police pulling over Jason Benjamin in her neighborhood.

"I noticed the lights in my home, shining through my home. So I just kind of scoped it out to see what was going on," she recalled. "The person was stopped in the wee hours of the morning looking for an ex-girlfriend."

According to an arrest affidavit, Benjamin was accused of stalking his ex, who is now dating Mesquite Police Officer Brian Hill, who lives in Wylie.

However, police say there wasn’t enough evidence to link Benjamin to a crime and let him go.

Minutes later, just outside the neighborhood, someone shot into Benjamin’s car.

According to an affidavit, Wylie PD says evidence shows Officer Hill contacted his father, Rowlett City Marshal Darvin Hill, who then came to the area and shot into Benjamin’s car.

No one was hurt, but Darvin was charged with deadly conduct.

Officer Hill is charged with misuse of official information for allegedly using a law enforcement database to provide info about Benjamin’s vehicle to his father. He’s also charged with giving a false statement to an officer.

"Our job is to conduct thorough and in-depth investigations, regardless of who’s involved," said Wylie Police Officer Alexandra Waters.

According to affidavits, the Hill family told police that Benjamin had been stalking and harassing Officer Hill’s girlfriend for a while, and there are police reports to back it up.

Benjamin is accused of slashing her tires in Garland and setting fire to Officer Hill’s motorcycle in Dallas.

Evidence appears to support that.

Benjamin is now charged with stalking and arson.

"So our criminal investigations division has been in contact with the Dallas PD regarding that," Waters said. "However, this investigation is being handled as a separate investigation."

There are many moving parts and a whole lot of drama that Aubrey did not expect outside her home.

"I’m kind of appalled because I’m looking at Wylie is on the map for things that I wouldn’t have ever expected. We’re in a nice, quiet neighborhood," she said.

A city of Rowlett spokesperson refused to answer any of FOX 4’s questions about City Marshal Darvin Hill.

Mesquite police say Brian Hill is on administrative leave.

Brian Hill’s attorney sent FOX 4 a statement saying, "Officer Hill is a 17-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and a decorated hero. He received the Medal of Honor from the Mayor of Mesquite as well as the Medal of Valor for entering a burning school bus in 2018. He understands and respects the legal process. There is more to this story, but this is not the time or the place to share it. We ask for patience as we gather all the facts and prepare to present our case in court. We are confident that the full truth will emerge through the judicial process."

Darvin Hill's attorney said they are "currently evaluating all the evidence of the case and will act appropriately when the time calls for it."

Benjamin did not respond to requests for comment.