Superintendent Michael Hinojosa reflects on his tenure with Dallas ISD

Longtime Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa will reflect on his time leading Texas’ second-largest school district Friday when he gives his state of the district talk.

After more than a decade with Dallas ISD, Hinojosa is set to leave at the end of this year.

The search for his replacement is underway.

He said he’s got work to do before that person takes over.

"I need to make sure I land this plane very safely here in the next few months. Hand the keys over to the new pilot, make sure they have everything they need for success because a lot of kids and families and the community are depending on us. We need to make sure we execute this leadership transition in a very efficient, smooth way," Hinojosa said.

There is speculation that he will run for mayor of Dallas.

Hinojosa said he is not ready to talk about that.

