Police investigating possible online threat to Frisco ISD schools

Frisco police said they are investigating a possible threat circulating on social media made against several Frisco ISD schools.

No further details have been released about the threat, but police said this is being taken seriously.

Police said they are working to ensure safety of students and staff, and anyone found to be involved will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

An email sent to parents from Frisco ISD said student absences will be excused Monday.

This comes after the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets and after Stonebriar Mall was evacuated as police investigated reports of shots fired.

Police said they did not find any evidence of a shooting at Stonebriar.