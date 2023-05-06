Expand / Collapse search

Stonebriar Mall in Frisco evacuated, but police find no evidence of shots fired

By
Published 
Updated 10:24PM
Frisco
FOX 4
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police said Stonebriar Mall was evacuated after reports of shots fired Saturday evening, but officers found no evidence of gunshots at the mall.

People were told to avoid the area while police investigated.

Officers responded to the mall after reports of shots fired just after 8:30 p.m., and a controlled evacuation was held.

Investigators said there were teens who started running and screaming, causing panic in the mall, but they found no evidence of shots fired in the mall or any gunshot victims.

This came just hours after nine people were killed in a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, which is just miles from Frisco.

