North Texas high schools delaying football games due to heat
The Friday night lights will have to stay on a little longer than usual this week.
Several North Texas high schools are delaying kickoff for their games to try to avoid playing in the extreme heat.
Many have been delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.
On Thursday, high temperatures are expected to sit at 106 degrees. On Friday, we expect to see temps at 108!
The heat has caused several high schools to practice differently this summer, with some moving the practices indoors.
On Wednesday, MedStar said it was called to treat a young male patient for heat-related illness at football practice.
Thursday High School Football Games Delayed Due to Heat
- Centennial vs. Richardson, 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
- Lebanon Trail vs. Princeton, 7:30 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Friday High School Football Games Delayed Due to Heat
- Highland Park vs Flower Mound Marcus – 7:30pm
- Ennis vs Waxahachie – 7:30pm
- Arlington High vs Mesquite – 7:30pm
- Martin vs Lake Travis – 7:30pm
- North Crowley vs Sam Houston – 7:30pm
- Keller Timber Creek vs Arlington Lamar – 7:30pm
- Plano West vs Mesquite Horn – 7:30pm
- Woodrow Wilson vs Irving MacArthur – 7:30pm
- Duncanville vs South Oak Cliff – 7:30pm
- Weatherford vs Keller Central – 8pm
- Argyle vs Melissa – 8pm
- El Paso Eastwood vs Southlake Carroll – 8pm
- Parish Episcopal vs Aledo – 8pm
- Denton Guyer vs Rockwall Heath – 8pm