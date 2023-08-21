North Texas high schools delaying football games due to heat

The Friday night lights will have to stay on a little longer than usual this week.

Several North Texas high schools are delaying kickoff for their games to try to avoid playing in the extreme heat.

Many have been delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.

On Thursday, high temperatures are expected to sit at 106 degrees. On Friday, we expect to see temps at 108!

The heat has caused several high schools to practice differently this summer, with some moving the practices indoors.

On Wednesday, MedStar said it was called to treat a young male patient for heat-related illness at football practice.

Thursday High School Football Games Delayed Due to Heat

Centennial vs. Richardson, 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium

Lebanon Trail vs. Princeton, 7:30 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

Friday High School Football Games Delayed Due to Heat