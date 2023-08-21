More records will fall this week as our stretch of hot weather continues in North Texas.

Our temperatures are dropping a bit at the start of this week, but don't get too excited.

This week Mother Nature has another treat for us: she's cranking up the humidity.

That means the Heat Index will end up right around the same as what we were seeing last week.

Today temperatures should top out at 106.

Monday will be our 5th day in a row with temperatures over 105 degrees. It will also be our 20th day of the year topping the 105-degree mark.

That's the second-most EVER, behind only the summer of 1980.

(SOURCE: National Weather Service)

So will this be DFW's hottest summer ever?

It depends on what numbers you want to go by.

We likely will not break the average summer temperature record set in 2011 or the days at or above 100 degrees which was set the same year.

We could break the record for most days over 105 degrees and the days with our low temperature above 80 degrees.

So we probably will not end the summer quite as hot as 1980 or 2011.

No matter what way you look at it, it has been HOT.

7-Day Forecast

Just FYI: There are 5 more 105 degree days in our forecast.

Temperatures are expected to pop back up to 108 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

We are going to be above the triple-digit mark for the entirety of our 7-day forecast.