North Texans should prepare their homes, pipes for freezing temperatures next week

With those bitterly cold temperatures in the forecast, now is the time to prepare your home to avoid dealing with broken pipes later.

These are the kind of temperatures that can do thousands of dollars in damage if pipes burst, but there are just a few steps needed to get ready.

In 2021, North Texans saw just how much damage an extended deep freeze can do, when many people woke up to water from burst pipes flooding into their home.

To prevent haunting images like those, FOX 4 asked Mike Harris, plumbing operations manager for Berkey’s, how to prepare pipes for the freezing temperatures.

Starting outside, people should detach their water hose and insulate their outside faucets.

"Attach it to the wall covers. The hose bib keeps the air from going in and freezing," Harris said. "This is pipe insulation, just put it over the exposed water piping, cut it to size, tape together."

What people should do inside depends on if they will be home during the three-day weekend.

"Turn cold water on, more than a drip, a drizzle, to keep the water flowing to where it won’t freeze up," Harris said. "Want to make sure you leave your cabinet doors open."

But for those who are leaving town, it's better to turn off the water to their home, either using shut off valves inside or the main shut-off near the curb.

Then they should drain their faucets.

"The danger of leaving it dripping is you don't know if there is something wrong with your sewer lines, stoppage, you don't want it backing up," Harris explained.

People should also make sure their water heater lines are insulated six inches above the heater.

There is also a way to save energy for those who are out of town.

"Valve at the top gas controller has vacation mode that will turn gas off," Harris said.

But people should leave their heater on to keep pipes warm. ERCOT recommends setting it to 58 degrees when you are away.

With those steps, North Texans will hopefully avoid burst pipes and flooding when the freeze begins to thaw.

"We will be ready for all hands on deck," Harris said.

All eyes will be on the grid conditions in the coming days.

ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from Monday through Wednesday due to the extreme cold weather in the forecast, which will create higher demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT said grid conditions are expected to be normal.