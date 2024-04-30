Expand / Collapse search

Supreme Court leaves in place a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify users' ages

Published  April 30, 2024 1:10pm CDT
Associated Press
File: The Supreme Court of the United States building are seen in Washington D.C., United States on December 28, 2022. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of their users.

The justices rejected an emergency appeal filed by the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry. The provision of House Bill 1181, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, remains in effect even as the association's full appeal is weighed by the Supreme Court.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pornhub shuts down operations in Texas

If anyone in Texas tries to log on to Pornhub, they’ll now see a message from the company saying: "We have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Texas."

There were no noted dissents from the court's one-sentence order.

Similar age verification laws have passed in other states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and Virginia.

The Texas law carries fines of up to $10,000 per violation that could be raised to up to $250,000 per violation by a minor.

Last year, a federal judge blocked the law's age verification requirement and health warnings, finding that they likely violated the Constitution. 

But in March, a divided panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the age verification ruling, although it upheld the health warnings ruling that adult sites can't be forced to publish statements with which they disagree.

The health warnings, disputed by the industry, included that pornography is addictive, impairs mental development and increases the demand for prostitution, child exploitation and child sexual abuse images.