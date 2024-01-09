Dallas Weather: Cover your pipes before the first freeze of 2024

You’re going to want to cover your pipes and plants in time for this weekend.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews says you’ve got a few days to get everything done while the temperatures are still mild.

Then on Friday, a West Coast storm will reach North Texas with arctic air behind it.

The weekend overnight lows will be at or near freezing with highs in the mid-40s during the day.

"Sunday the second piece of arctic air comes in. We’ll be in the 30s but falling all the way down into the teens for the MLK holiday on Monday," Evan said.

It will be the first real freeze for North Texas this winter.

"I would be thinking of covering the facets. Not that you have to worry about it yet but cover the outside faucets. Start thinking about wrapping the outside pipes. Don’t wait until the last minute," Evan said.

There is a chance for some freezing rain, sleet, or snow overnight Sunday into Monday. But Evan thinks it’s still too early to predict that.

But what is not too early to predict is that it’s going to be cold on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may not be back above freezing until next Wednesday.