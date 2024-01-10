ERCOT issues Weather Watch for next week, freezing temperatures forecasted

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for multiple days next week.

Texas power grid operator says it will be monitoring conditions closely Monday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan .17.

That's when an arctic cold front is expected to move through the area, dropping low temperatures into the teens, and possibly even the single digits.

Related article

ERCOT says the cold weather will bring higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch," the grid operator said in the release.

The current all-time peak record demand was 85,508 MW on August 10, 2023, according to ERCOT.

The peak demand for energy in January 2023 was 65,632 MW.

In the deadly freeze of 2021, much of the power equipment in the state had not been winterized, leading to rolling blackouts.

In the years that follow, new measures have been put in place in an attempt to prevent similar issues.

ERCOT says winter weatherization inspections started during the first week of December and will continue through February.

ERCOT Weather Watch

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advanced notification of when higher than usual demand and there is potential for lower reserves.

A Weather Watch is the first of four alerts issued by ERCOT.

A Voluntary Conservation notice is issued when higher demand is forecasted with lower energy supply.

A Conservation Appeal is issued when the electrical demand is forecast to possibly enter emergency operations due to lower reserves.

An Energy Emergency Alert is issued when extra resources are needed due to low energy reserves. There are three levels of EEA, with controlled outages coming after hitting Level 3.