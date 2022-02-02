Southwest, American Airlines cancel flights ahead of Texas winter storm

article

Southwest Airlines is being proactive and has already canceled all its flights in and out of Dallas Love Field for Thursday.

The Dallas-based carrier said it is watching the weather and more changes may be needed for later in the week.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

About 23% of the flights out of DFW Airport are also already canceled for Thursday. That’s about 200 flights.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines expects weather in Texas and the central and northeastern regions of the country to heavily impact its schedule.

Those flights that haven’t been canceled in advance could still be canceled or delayed.

The airline encouraged travelers to check their flight status and watch for updates before leaving for the airport.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Gov. Abbott says ERCOT is well-prepared for winter storm; North Texans brace for the cold