DART suspends rail service due to icy conditions

article

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has suspended rail operations through Sunday afternoon because of the winter weather.

The trains won't be running, but buses will run on a very limited Sunday schedule on Thursday between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Shuttle buses will also be in service between rail stations and will run every 45 minutes.

DART's on-demand service GoLink will also be limited.

The Trinity Railway Express will operate regularly.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas County judge issues disaster declaration ahead of winter weather