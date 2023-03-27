Missing Everman 6-year-old boy’s family fled the country without him, police say

article

Police in a small Tarrant County town are still trying to locate a 6-year-old boy whose family appears to have left the country without him.

Everman police said they got an anonymous tip that Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who has multiple physical and developmental disabilities, has not been seen since last November.

His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, reportedly avoided investigators and would not fully cooperate when they began asking questions, police said.

She claimed her son was in Mexico with his father, which police said is not true.

The biological father told police he’s never even met Noel. Records show he was deported before the boy was born.

Police now believe Rodriguez-Singh flew to Istanbul with her new husband and six other children. Noel was not listed as a passenger on the flight.

After an AMBER Alert was issued on Saturday, investigators found the family’s truck parked in a garage at DFW International Airport.

The alert was discontinued, and an Endangered Missing Persons Report was issued for Noel.

"What I do know is that we have a 6-year-old disabled boy that cannot be accounted for, is missing, and that the mother is not willing to cooperate with investigators to help us to simply assure that the child is safe, and we are desperately seeking the public’s help," Chief Craig Spencer said.

Police have also since learned that Rodriguez-Singh unenrolled her four older children from school. Noel was never enrolled in a school.

Everman police are expected to give another update on the case Monday afternoon.