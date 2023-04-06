Missing Everman 6-year-old was not sold at Fiesta Market, police say

Police in Everman said they’ll release more details Thursday about the search for a missing 6-year-old boy.

They said they’ve ruled out a claim that Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was sold at a Fiesta Market.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said he still hopes Noel will be found alive somewhere.

Investigators started looking for the special needs child late last month after they got a tip that he had not been seen since November.

An Amber Alert was issued. It was later discontinued and an Endangered Missing Persons Report was issued for Noel.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

A newly released search warrant states Noel’s uncle told Everman police he personally witnessed the boy’s mother abusing him.

His uncle said he had not seen the child for about a year. The last time he saw Noel, he claimed he confronted his sister because he saw her hit Noel with her car keys after he drank water, and she did not want him to wet his diaper.

Investigators believe his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, fled to Turkey and then India with her new husband and six other children once they began asking questions about Noel’s whereabouts.

They’ve ruled out rumors circulated by family members that Rodriguez-Singh sold Noel to a woman at a store. They think she intentionally mislead them about what really happened.

"Getting a lot of warrant returns on geolocation data that shows their travels and bank records and things. So, we’ve had a ton of investigators spend really the last few days combing through every transaction, every phone call, every text message," Chief Spencer said. "But we can specifically rule out he was not sold to a lady in a Fiesta Mart."

The chief said there is no evidence Noel was sold anywhere else, but investigators are still looking at every avenue.

Last Friday, police searched a freshly-poured concrete porch at the property where the family had been living. Nothing was discovered.

There’s also an intensive effort underway to locate Noel’s mother and stepfather.

Everman police said due to the increasing requests for information about the case, the department will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

It will be streamed live on FOX4News.com.