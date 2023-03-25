Amber alert issued for 6 year old boy who was last seen in Everman

Everman police issued an amber alert early Saturday morning for six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say a woman named Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez-Singh is connected to his abduction. She is believed to be driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate: PLS7091

Rodriguez-Singh also has tattoos across her chest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Everman police.



