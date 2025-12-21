Motorcyclist dies in Bedford crash after attempting to evade police

article

The Brief A 35-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after crashing while attempting to evade a traffic stop near Harwood Road and State Highway 121. Police discontinued the pursuit once the rider entered the Bedford Linear Park walking trail, citing safety concerns for pedestrians on the path. The rider's identity has not been released, and authorities are still investigating the specific factors that led to the fatal crash near Willow Bend.



Bedford police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon following an attempted traffic stop, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers observed a motorcycle committing multiple traffic violations around 3:35 p.m. in the area of Harwood Road and State Highway 121, the Bedford Police Department said in a statement. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the rider fled.

Police said the motorcycle entered the Bedford Linear Park walking trail near Harwood Road. Officers discontinued the pursuit and turned off emergency lights and sirens out of concern for possible pedestrians on the trail.

Shortly afterward, police dispatch received a report of a crashed motorcycle near the Bedford Linear Park trail and Willow Bend. Officers responded and determined the motorcycle was the same one that had earlier evaded police.

Officers rendered medical aid to the rider, a 35-year-old man, who was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said.

What's next:

The Bedford Police Department’s Crash Team and Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected evidence. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information was released.