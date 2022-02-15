Little Elm ISD superintendent to retire

article

Another North Texas school superintendent is retiring.

Daniel Gallagher runs the fast-growing Little Elm Independent School District in Denton County.

He has been there for less than five years.

A few months ago, the district had students at the high school walk out in a protest over what some of them claimed was the mishandling of a sexual assault case involving two students.

Four students were arrested when protesters turned on police.

Little Elm ISD said Gallager will stay through the end of the year.

He is one of at least 10 local school superintendents leaving including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson and Lewisville.

READ MORE:

Plano ISD superintendent is the latest to announce retirement

Lewisville ISD superintendent set to retire

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announces retirement

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa confirms he's leaving role in December 2022

Richardson’s ISD superintendent Jeannie Stone resigns

Advertisement

Northwest ISD superintendent retiring in June