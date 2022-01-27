Plano ISD superintendent is the latest to announce retirement

article

Yet another North Texas school district is looking for a new superintendent.

Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser announced she will retire at the end of the school year.

She has been an educator for 33 years and has spent the past 25 in Plano. She’s been the superintendent for the past four years.

Her retirement follows decisions by superintendents in Dallas, Fort Worth, Lewisville and Richardson.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will leave his role in December 2022 and Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner is planning to retire at the end of his contract in 2024.

The Richardson ISD school board has already accepted Superintendent Jeannie Stone’s resignation.

Longtime educator Kevin Rogers also retired from Lewisville ISD in January. Lori Rapp, the current deputy superintendent in the district, is the top finalist for the job there.