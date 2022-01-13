Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa confirms he's leaving role in December

article

The longtime superintendent of Dallas public schools is leaving his role at the end of 2022.

Dr. Michael Hinojosa spoke to the media Thursday and said he notified the Dallas Independent School District's board of trustees in writing that he plans to resign as superintendent.

"Being the superintendent of Dallas for as long as I have been I’m going to try not to get emotional because I’m a macho Mexicano and I shouldn’t do that. But it is special the journey that I’ve had the opportunity to be on," he said.

He also clarified that he is not retiring because he said his wife won't let him.

"I tried that one time, and she said, ‘Get a job!' he joked.

Hinojosa said he plans to finish out the year and will help the board look for his successor. He'll also make himself available to his successor to prepare that person for the job.

"I’m not stepping down on anything. I’m going to step up. But I am going to exit as superintendent. My last official day will be Dec. 31, 2022," he said. "I will be around for the foreseeable future, certainly through that date."

Hinojosa is on his second stint for a combined total of 13 years as superintendent of Dallas ISD.

He first took the role in 2005 and left six years later. He returned in 2015.

He has overseen the district during the COVID-19 pandemic and kept the mask mandate in place despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

He was also in place as voters passed a historic $3.5 billion in bonds for school renovations districtwide and technology upgrades during the pandemic.

Hinojosa is the product of Dallas ISD and a graduate of Sunset High School. After college, he began working for the district as a teacher and coach.

The 65-year-old has not said what he plans to do next, but there is speculation that he may run for mayor of Dallas.

On Thursday, Dr. Kent Scribner also announced he is retiring from the Fort Worth Independent School District.

He said he told the school board last month that he plans to step down at the end of his contract in 2024.

In a letter posted on social media, Scribner said he wants to provide the board with sufficient time to conduct a search for a new superintendent.

He's been on the job since 2015, heading the district of more than 80,000 students and 10,000 employees.

Last month, Richardson ISD's school board also accepted Dr. Jeannie Stone's resignation. She started as superintendent in 2017, leading the district of about 40,000.

