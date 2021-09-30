Northwest ISD superintendent retiring in June

article

Northwest ISD, north of Fort Worth, will need a new district leader next fall.

Dr. Ryder Warren has been Northwest ISD’s superintendent since 2016.

On Monday, he told the school board he’s planning to retire in June.

Under Dr. Warren’s leadership, Northwest ISD has added between 1,000 and 2,000 students a year.

School district trustees will begin the search for his successor.

The goal is to name a finalist by the spring.

READ MORE:

Former Keller ISD student who was stalked, harassed by teacher suing district

Fort Worth ISD offering bonuses for vaccinated employees

Advertisement

New state park with rolling hills being created in Palo Pinto County